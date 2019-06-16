Hilary Benn: I Will Stop a No Deal Brexit

Justifying overturning the result of the referendum because he argues it will lower the rate of growth in the UK economy. Guido looks forward to Benn applying the same logic to his own party’s socialist policies…

June 16, 2019 at 9:36 am

