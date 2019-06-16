30 Second Pitches: Gove, Hunt, Stewart, Javid, Raab

Five of the candidates to be the leader of the Conservative party all give their final pitch in 30 seconds on why they should be Britain’s next Prime Minister. #C4Debate pic.twitter.com/FWJF3bhw9R
- Gove – I’m a serious candidate for serious times
- Hunt – I can be trusted to deliver
- Stewart – I’m an honest and trustworthy outsider
- Javid – I’m an outsider who looks like modern Britain
- Raab – I’m the only one here committed to Brexiting on October 31
Boris tells them all, see you next Tuesday…