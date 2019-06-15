Saturday 7-Up

This week 332,969 visitors visited 1,004,964 times viewing 1,563,753 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Jo Brand’s Hate Speech
- The Ten Tories Who Voted to Hand Power to Corbyn
- Victoria Derbyshire C-Bombs Jeremy Hunt
- Channel 4 News Blame Brexit For Sliding Viewing Figures
- Labour Launch Fresh Parliamentary Coup Attempt to Frustrate Brexit
- Gove Enforced Rule Banning Teachers for Life for Cocaine Use
- Gauke Pleads With Members to Defeat Deselection Attempt
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…