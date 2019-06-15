Actual Channel 4 News Question: Boris Johnson is a Homophobe and a Misogynist, “How Would You Feel About Him Being in Charge?”

This is an actual press release sent to Guido’s inbox from Channel 4 News last night. The lesbian couple who were shamefully attacked in London were interviewed earlier for the show. The interviewer explained to the couple (who are foreigners) who Boris Johnson was, telling them first in the preamble to the question that he was – unbelievably – a homophobe and a misogynist and then going on to ask them what they thought of him. A coached and leading question to the victims of a homophobic attack, who gave a not to be unexpected answer in the circumstances. Then press released it because given the viewing fiigures nobody would notice it otherwise…

They are supposed to be an impartial news organisation, regulated for broadcasting by Ofcom, not a left-wing campaign. Frankly Guido is amazed that they have managed to cobble together tomorrow’s debate…

UPDATE: Ben Cohen, former Channel 4 News reporter, former editor of Pink News and now CEO of the global gay title slams the bias:

Tags:
People:
June 15, 2019 at 11:09 am

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
‘Release the Tapes’ ‘Release the Tapes’