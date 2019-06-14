Tories Invite Parliamentary Candidates to First Official Leadership Hustings

Prospective Tory Parliamentary candidates have been emailed by CCHQ with details of the first of sixteen hustings for the final two candidates to take place over the next two months. The nationwide hustings tour kicks off in Birmingham on 22nd June before ending in London in the week of 15th July. They want as many docile happy-clapping people as possible to turn up…

Dear Candidate,

As part of the process for the party choosing our next Leader and Prime Minister, CCHQ are organising 16 hustings across the UK, with at least one in every region. The first hustings is taking place in Birmingham on 22nd June 3pm-5pm.

We would like to encourage all those on the candidates list to attend as many hustings as possible, particularly the event on 22nd June. We would very much appreciate your support to these important events for the Party.

You will receive an email with the details of the hustings dates tomorrow with a link to the website where you can reserve your place.

Thank you for your support.