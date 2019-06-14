Sugar Goes Sweet on Boris

Boris has received an unlikely endorsement – from hardline Remainer and former Labour peer Alan Sugar. It turns out Lord Sugar will see Boris now – he gets the job as the only candidate who can “stop that Corbyn fellow getting elected” and “grab Brexit by the horns”. He even goes on a rant at Ian King for bringing up the “f**k business” comment. Makes a change from last October when he was calling for him to go to jail over Brexit, it’s not the first time he’s gone on a journey…