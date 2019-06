Jeremy Hunt took to Radio 4’s airwaves this morning to take a swing at Boris Johnson for apparently attempting to avoid Sunday’s Channel 4 TV debate. Ironic given that until this morning’s conversion Hunt had been looking for ways to avoid debates himself, having put out the line earlier this week that he will only take part in those that “all candidates agree to.” Now he’s had a last minute change of mind. Echoes of Corbyn’s 2017 debate strategy…