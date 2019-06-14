Hancock Drops Out Of Leadership Race

Matt Hancock has confirmed he is dropping out of the race to be the next Prime Minister after securing just 20 votes yesterday. Hancock’s bid lost momentum after his problematic launch but he will feel he ran a serious enough campaign at just 40 years old to give himself the right to have another shot in the future. The Evening Standard got the scoop, not surprising given who Hancock’s old boss is…

In a blow to Sajid Javid, he hasn’t endorsed anyone yet. Perhaps because Team Hancock suspect Team Saj of leaking the news early…