Brexit Party Top, Tories Still Fourth in Latest YouGov Westminster Poll

The latest YouGov poll sets out the scale of the challenge facing the next Tory leader, whoever they might be. The Brexit Party are comfortably out in front on 26%, ahead of the Lib Dems on 22%. Chuka will be delighted, what’s left of ‘The Independent Group For Change’ scrape only 1%.

It’s worth remembering that the now insufferably smug Lib Dems were nowhere until the start of May. Their surge was largely from being at the right place in the right time as the only major ‘protest’ party on the ballot in the local elections. It wasn’t exactly Vince Cable’s charismatic leadership, was it…

Labour and the Tories continue their dire poll performance, Labour are in third with 19%, ahead of the Tories in fourth with just 17%. As recently as February, both the Tories and Labour were polling over 36% each. Now they can only just manage 36% combined…