Boris Doing BBC Debate, Ditching Channel 4

Boris has made his decision on the TV debates, he will do the BBC debate next Tuesday but he’s spurning Brexit-afflicted Channel 4’s Sunday offering. Channel 4 have made clear that they will be going hard on their efforts to “empty chair” him, Team Boris have evidently decided that’s preferable to spending an hour with Jon “f**k the Tories” Snow. See you next Tuesday…
Boris Johnson says he will take part in the BBC’s Conservative leadership debate next Tuesday, after rivals accuse him of “hiding away from the media”
[tap to expand] https://t.co/wJykFRZhQJ #bbcwato pic.twitter.com/4VT49hg4Ab
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 14, 2019