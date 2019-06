The first round of voting has concluded and the results are in. All 313 Tory MPs voted. Candidates with sixteen votes and under are automatically booted out…

Boris: 114

Hunt: 43

Gove: 37

Raab: 27

Saj: 23

Hancock: 20

Stewart: 19

Leadsom: 11 ELIMINATED

Harper: 10 ELIMINATED

McVey: 9 ELIMINATED

The next round is on Tuesday. The threshold rises to 32…