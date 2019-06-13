Rory’s Twitter Filled Pitch to Tory Associations

Rory Stewart has sent a booklet to Tory Associations, arguing his energy will make the UK “fairer, greener, and more united.” Rory has faced accusations of plagiarism from Andrea Leadsom, but the content is quite unique. Ten per cent of the content pages are just ‘A selection of tweets that Rory Stewart has received’, mostly from people who will never vote Conservative, whilst the rest preach the merits of compromise. Rumours are Rory has a whole 20 supporters – enough to survive today’s vote but not enough to survive beyond Tuesday, we will find out shortly…
