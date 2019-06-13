Rory Stewart Promises To Bring Down Boris if he Prorogues Parliament

Stewart has promised to lead a coup, setting up an alternative legislative chamber if Boris prorogues Parliament in order to deliver what MPs overwhelmingly voted for when they triggered Article 50. Prorogation is the same parliamentary tactic that Clement Attlee used in 1948 and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper deployed to save his minority government in 2010. Harper went on to win a majority in their 2011 election…
