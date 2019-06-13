Parliament Hit By One Fire Every Month

Guido understands that Parliament is from today introducing mandatory fire and security training for all 7,000 staff who work on the estate, including MPs. Everyone is expected to complete it in the next 30 days…

Reassuringly, the fire safety module lets staff know that there are twelve minor fires a year, forty one evacuations, and 210 fire alarms. Quite fitting for a building that was only constructed as a result of a devastating fire in 1834. Staffers tell Guido that they’re looking for more opportunities to work from home…