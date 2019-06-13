Hammond Challenges Tory Leadership Contenders to Make Fiscal Responsibility Pledge

The economy hasn’t been a big feature of the Tory leadership race so far – Chancellor Philip Hammond is determined to change that and has written to all seven remaining candidates, calling on them to commit to continuing the fiscal responsibility of the previous years:

“I therefore ask you, as a candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party, to pledge that if you are the next Prime Minister your government will, at a minimum, have a clear commitment to keeping our national debt falling every year, and to maintain the current limit of the deficit at 2% of GDP at least through 2021-22.”

Fiscal restraint is something that can easily go out of the window in a leadership contest as candidates attempt to outbid each other with promises to splash the cash or embark on costly vanity projects. It might not be as glamorous as flashy new spending pledges but Hammond has a point about the Tories maintaining a clear dividing line between themselves and Corbyn and McDonnell on the issue…

Another person who could also do with paying a bit more attention to fiscal responsibility is outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who decided to slap the country with a trillion pound bill in order to make her own vanity pledge on climate change yesterday without even doing a formal cost analysis first. If anything, binding the hands of her successor with a staggeringly expensive and uncosted policy is more irresponsible than her potential successors making pledges that they probably won’t keep anyway…

Read the full text of Hammond’s letter below: