Eurozone Industrial Production Slumps Second Month in a Row

Three smug eurocrats have been gloating about Brexit and the Tory leadership race in a Sky News segment which Sky have inexplicably been playing on repeat all day. Not exactly news.

They won’t be as smug when they see the latest Eurozone industrial figures. Industrial production fell 0.5% in April on top of a 0.4% drop in March. Dragging every other country down was Germany which saw its industrial production plummet by 2.3% – almost five times faster than the Eurozone as a whole. Brussels’ Brexit bluster is going to start looking pretty hollow if the Eurozone’s economic woes keep getting worse like this…