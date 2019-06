On the day that he launches his leadership campaign we learn that a Conservative Party led by Rory Stewart would be destroyed, he is an existential threat to the Tories being an electoral force and the party under his leadership would be reduced to 51 seats – less than the Liberal Democrats would win. According to pollsters ComRes, only one leadership candidate will win a majority, Boris Johnson. Boris will smash Corbyn and win the Tories a 140 seat majority…