Mark Harper Launches Corbyn Attack Video

Mark Harper has released a new campaign video employing the novel tactic of attacking the Tories’ opposition rather than his rival candidates. The back-to-back compilation of Corbyn snarling at journalists is reminiscent of punchy CCHQ attack ads of old. Guido hears former CCHQ and Vote Leave staffer Joseph Baum may have had a hand in it…

Team Harper are pleased with how his campaign has gone so far – Harper’s big pitch here is that he’s the only candidate to have actually won a seat off Labour. He’ll still need a big surge of support if he’s going to stay in the race for any significant length of time…