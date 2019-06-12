Jo Brand’s Hate Speech

Last night on Radio 4 (where else?) leftie luvvie Jo Brand fantasised about throwing acid over politicians she doesn’t like. Making the kind of joke that leaves a bad taste, she told Victoria Coren Mitchell “why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?” It’s okay because Jo is left wing so she’s really compassionate…

“Certain unpleasant characters are being thrown to the fore, and they’re very, very easy to hate, and I’m kind of thinking, why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid? That’s just me, sorry, I’m not gonna do it, it’s purely a fantasy, but I think milk shakes are pathetic, I honestly do. Sorry.”

She’s not the first to promote an acid attack. Nigel Farage tells Guido: “This is incitement of violence and the police need to act.”