Jo Brand’s Hate Speech

Last night on Radio 4 (where else?) leftie luvvie Jo Brand fantasised about throwing acid over politicians she doesn’t like. Making the kind of joke that leaves a bad taste, she told Victoria Coren Mitchell “why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?” It’s okay because Jo is left wing so she’s really compassionate…

“Certain unpleasant characters are being thrown to the fore, and they’re very, very easy to hate, and I’m kind of thinking, why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?

That’s just me, sorry, I’m not gonna do it, it’s purely a fantasy, but I think milk shakes are pathetic, I honestly do. Sorry.”

She’s not the first to promote an acid attack. Nigel Farage tells Guido: “This is incitement of violence and the police need to act.”

Tags:
People: /
June 12, 2019 at 10:02 am

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
‘Release the Tapes’ ‘Release the Tapes’