Boris on Political Correctness

“It is vital that we as politicians remember that one of the reasons why the public feels alienated now from us all as a breed, is because too often they feel we are muffling and veiling our language if I may put it that way.
Not speaking as we find, covering everything up in bureaucratic platitudes, when what they want to hear is what we genuinely think.”
Why Northern Tories Love Boris | Seb Payne
The Shaky BoJo Candidature | Comment Central
Confessions Of A Tory Entryist | UnHerd
From Somerset to Sunderland Only Boris Can Deliver | Times
Gove’s ‘White Mark’ Under His Nose | Sun
Proroguing Parliament is Not Unlawful | Henry Hill
If Taiwan Falls, Who is Next? | The Times
Home Office Bars Critical Drugs Expert | Guardian
Malthouse Backs Boris | Evening Standard
Gove’s Coked-Up Attack on the Peace Process | Irish Times
BBC is Breaking the Deal on TV Licences | Toby Young
Killing Eve’s Psychopathy Entertains the Times | ConWoman
Conservatives Should Worry About Rory | Telegraph
May Blowing £1 Trillion on Mad Climate Policy | Bjorn Lomborg
Tories Not Ready for Machiavellian Gove | Stewart Jackson
The Shaky BoJo Candidature | Comment Central
Confessions Of A Tory Entryist | UnHerd
From Somerset to Sunderland Only Boris Can Deliver | Times
Gove’s ‘White Mark’ Under His Nose | Sun
Proroguing Parliament is Not Unlawful | Henry Hill
If Taiwan Falls, Who is Next? | The Times
Home Office Bars Critical Drugs Expert | Guardian
Malthouse Backs Boris | Evening Standard
Gove’s Coked-Up Attack on the Peace Process | Irish Times
BBC is Breaking the Deal on TV Licences | Toby Young
Killing Eve’s Psychopathy Entertains the Times | ConWoman
Conservatives Should Worry About Rory | Telegraph
May Blowing £1 Trillion on Mad Climate Policy | Bjorn Lomborg
Tories Not Ready for Machiavellian Gove | Stewart Jackson