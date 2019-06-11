McVey Calls for BBC to Reverse Licence Fee Hike

Former BBC employee Esther McVey has become the first Tory leadership candidate to wade into the BBC licence fee row, accusing the BBC of breaking a deal it made to increase the licence fee on the condition it kept them free for over-75s. Esther has pledged to force the BBC to reverse the decision…

The licence fee remains a deeply unpopular tax and Guido is surprised the other Tory leadership candidates are not trying to make more hay with it. Even Theresa May (remember her?) has got involved. Pledging to stop Gary Lineker cashing in at pensioners’ expense is hardly going to be an unpopular policy…