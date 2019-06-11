Jeremy Vine’s Musical Political Analysis

Jeremy Vine has brought back his dodgy American accent for a musical analysis of the state of play of the Tory Leadership race in the style of Bob Dylan. At least Jacob Rees-Mogg approves…

June 11, 2019 at 11:08 am

