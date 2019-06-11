Channel 4 News Blame Brexit For Sliding Viewing Figures

Guido readers will be dismayed to learn that the viewing figures for Channel 4 News tumbled 9% year-on-year in 2018. Channel 4’s overall viewing figures also took a hit among young and minority viewers. How will Jon Snow cope?

In its annual report, Channel 4 blamed “a number of factors including change in TV viewing habits, our overall reach being down, increased competition from other news programmes and ‘Brexit fatigue’.” Nothing to do with the endless stream of turgid anti-Brexit programming of dodgy ‘whistleblowers’, 5-part ‘exposés’ of Arron Banks that go nowhere, or ‘revelations’ that Nigel Farage has a car and a security guard…

June 11, 2019 at 4:51 pm

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

