Channel 4 News Blame Brexit For Sliding Viewing Figures

Guido readers will be dismayed to learn that the viewing figures for Channel 4 News tumbled 9% year-on-year in 2018. Channel 4’s overall viewing figures also took a hit among young and minority viewers. How will Jon Snow cope?

In its annual report, Channel 4 blamed “a number of factors including change in TV viewing habits, our overall reach being down, increased competition from other news programmes and ‘Brexit fatigue’.” Nothing to do with the endless stream of turgid anti-Brexit programming of dodgy ‘whistleblowers’, 5-part ‘exposés’ of Arron Banks that go nowhere, or ‘revelations’ that Nigel Farage has a car and a security guard…