Raab’s Pitch: Competence

Dominic Raab’s launch today was solid and competent, it did the job and he didn’t stand in front of a bright window. He got in his jabs against both Remainers and Boris with a clear pro-enterprise, pro-Brexit, pro-worker message of targeted tax cuts and a “buccaneering approach” to trade. He told a genuinely funny joke and even managed to make light of his own feminism mini-row while setting out the tough approach he would take in Brussels. It was a strong pitch to get his old job of Brexit Secretary back…

If the jokes and the focus on the back story were an attempt to answer the lingering questions over whether he’s got the charisma to win over voters in the age of Corbyn and Farage, the jury is still out. He’s still got to warm up his delivery if he wants to Raab voters up the right way…