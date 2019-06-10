Penny Drops For Hunt Despite Vehemently Denying Story

Jeremy Hunt has been racking up the endorsements after rival favourite of Remainers Michael Gove managed to blow his campaign off the rails over the weekend. Penny Mordaunt’s become the latest Cabinet Minister to drop into Team Hunt, confirming rumours Guido first reported almost three weeks ago that her plan was to drop out of the race and back Hunt all along. Team Penny strenuously denied this was true at the time, now she’s literally introducing Hunt at his formal campaign launch:

Not a good way for an ambitious Brexiteer to endear herself to the Tory faithful…

