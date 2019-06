Esther McVey might have the toughest stance on Brexit of all the Tory contenders but that didn’t stop a very aggressive protester interrupting her campaign launch shouting “you are fake news! Fake Tories.” He’s angry that Brexit hasn’t happened yet…

UPDATE: The shouty man is a conspiracist YouTuber who calls himself ‘Daddy Dragon’ online and has 9,000 subscribers. He was yelling about a crackers court case that argues the UK has already left the EU…