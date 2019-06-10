Hunt-Bot Offers No Change

Jeremy Hunt’s launch was Prime Ministerial, backed with strong endorsements of Amber Rudd, the leading Remainer in Cabinet, and Penny Mordaunt, the most senior Brexiteer still left in it. Hunt is now the official candidate of the Tory establishment. Over 80% of his MP backers supported Remain…

He said at his launch that history will be kinder to Theresa May than the newspapers. Like Theresa May he says he offers an “unflinching sense of duty as prime minister”, highlighted his attention to details, his seriousness and his grown up attitude to the issues. Amber Rudd, who was the leading advocate for the Remain campaign and a staunch advocate for Theresa May, is now the leading advocate for the man who says he is “Not Theresa-in-Trousers”. Really?

May was serious and all over the details. It didn’t do any good. Hunt has the momentum and it is likely that one or two of the also-rans’ supporters will fall in behind him, so he must be in with a pretty good chance of being in the final two in front of the Tory membership. Can’t see them buying into the Hunt-Bot…