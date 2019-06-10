Harper-Leadsom Leadership Negotiations

Tory leadership watchers have been buried under an avalanche of leadership launches today. Gove is launching this afternoon, Hancock kicked off this morning, while Raab launched in the same building as Hancock but at the same time as Hunt. Hunt sportingly delayed by a few minutes but then ended up running into Esther McVey’s abruptly interrupted launch. Nightmare…

Guido can reveal that the Leadsom and Harper campaigns faced an even bigger problem – they managed to book their launches at exactly the same time in exactly the same building, just on different floors. Advisers from both teams clocked the clash over the weekend…

In a twist, Team Harper’s Emma Barr and Team Leadsom’s Lucia Hodgson managed to successfully negotiate with each other to move the events forward and back by half an hour each meaning journalists can go from one to the other without missing anything. Showing off their negotiating skills ahead of any clashes with Michel Barnier…