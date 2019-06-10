Esther Launches Campaign With ‘Public Service’ Video

There’s a twist in the latest Tory leadership launch video – there’s almost no sign of the candidate herself for the first minute of the video. Instead Esther McVey’s big pitch is being a “public servant” focused on you, the voter. However the voters she needs right now are MPs, can she get the three more she needs to stay in the race?

June 10, 2019 at 9:37 am

