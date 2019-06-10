Esther Launches Campaign With ‘Public Service’ Video

There’s a twist in the latest Tory leadership launch video – there’s almost no sign of the candidate herself for the first minute of the video. Instead Esther McVey’s big pitch is being a “public servant” focused on you, the voter. However the voters she needs right now are MPs, can she get the three more she needs to stay in the race?
How Farage Took Control | UnHerd
Time to Reform Our Drug Laws | Crispin Blunt
15 Questions To Leadership Candidates | ConHome
Can Matt Hancock be Trusted on Brexit? | Isabel Hardman
Boris is the PM We Need Right Now | ConHome
The Great Betfair May Resignation Date Row | PoliticalBetting
Anything Goes Toryism | ConservativeWoman
How the Tories Can Win on Housing Again | Sam Gyimah
Turning the UK into a Clean, Green Powerhouse | Boris
Iran Terrorists Stockpiling Explosives in London | Telegraph
Venezuela is Socialist and It Has Failed Again | ASI
Gove battles to Save Leadership Bid | FT
Labour in New Sex Harrassment Case | PoliticsHome
Boris “I’d Play No-Deal Hardball” | Sunday Times
Gove’s ‘Social’ Cocaine Use | Mail
Time to Reform Our Drug Laws | Crispin Blunt
15 Questions To Leadership Candidates | ConHome
Can Matt Hancock be Trusted on Brexit? | Isabel Hardman
Boris is the PM We Need Right Now | ConHome
The Great Betfair May Resignation Date Row | PoliticalBetting
Anything Goes Toryism | ConservativeWoman
How the Tories Can Win on Housing Again | Sam Gyimah
Turning the UK into a Clean, Green Powerhouse | Boris
Iran Terrorists Stockpiling Explosives in London | Telegraph
Venezuela is Socialist and It Has Failed Again | ASI
Gove battles to Save Leadership Bid | FT
Labour in New Sex Harrassment Case | PoliticsHome
Boris “I’d Play No-Deal Hardball” | Sunday Times
Gove’s ‘Social’ Cocaine Use | Mail