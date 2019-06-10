10 Candidates Officially Through Into Tory Leadership Race

Nominations for the Tory Leadership race are officially closed and there are ten contenders who are still in the race after Sam Gyimah withdrew, citing lack of support. Here are the candidates who made it through with the MPs who signed their nomination papers where known:

Boris Johnson Liz Truss (R) Ben Wallace (R) Nigel Adams (L), Jake Berry (R), Conor Burns (L), Ranil Jayawardena (L), Grant Shapps (R), Anne-Marie Trevelyan (L)

Michael Gove George Eustice (L) Nicky Morgan (R) Damian Hinds (R), Mel Stride (R), Guy Opperman (R), Stephen Kerr (L), Anne Milton (R), Richard Bacon (L), Rachael MacLean (R), Kemi Badenoch (L)

Jeremy Hunt Liam Fox (L) Patrick McLoughlin (R) Harriett Baldwin (R), Alan Duncan (R), Philip Dunne (R), John Lamont (R), Penny Mordaunt (L), Amber Rudd (R)

Dominic Raab David Davis (L) Maria Miller (R) Shailesh Vara (R), Suella Braverman (L), Maria Caulfield (L), Eddie Hughes (L), Helen Grant (R), Hugo Swire (R)

Sajid Javid Rob Halfon (R) Victoria Atkins (R)

Matt Hancock Damian Green (R) Tracey Crouch (?)

Mark Harper Jackie Doyle-Price (R) Steve Double (L)

Esther McVey Gary Streeter (R) Ben Bradley (R)

Rory Stewart David Gauke (R) Victoria Prentis (R)

Andrea Leadsom Chris Heaton-Harris (L) Heather Wheeler (L)



The votes begin on Thursday…