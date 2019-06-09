Who’s Backing Who Sunday Afternoon Update

The Saj got the Ruth endorsement which whilst nice to have doesn’t matter that much as she is not an MP. Boris added James Brokenshire from the Cabinet to the ERG’s Steve Baker and Priti Patel. James Clevery fell in behind the front leader as well. The betting markets tell the tale below, Hunt is now the second favourite after Boris. Gove’s odds are lengthening. Leadsom is an inexplicable 9/1, Rory is 30/1, Saj is 40/1, Raab is 60/1 and Hancock is 300/1. Talk is now about who will fall in behind whom…

View the full list here: order-order.com/backers

