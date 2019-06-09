Gove Enforced Rule Banning Teachers for Life for Cocaine Use

The hypocrisy charge is already hitting Gove hard over his writing of an article for The Times arguing it was hypocritical of journalists using cocaine to argue for drug liberalisation. An article written during the period he was using cocaine. The hypocrisy charge will be turbo-charged when it hits the headlines tomorrow that when he was Secretary of State for Education he enforced legislation that bans teachers for life from teaching if they are convicted of cocaine possession. Awkward doesn’t cover it…
