Who’s Backing Who



Different graphical format this afternoon. Of the declared MPs just over a quarter have come out for Boris, Gove has hoovered up nearly a fifth, with Hunt and Raab lining up behind him. The Saj is in single figures percentage-wise. Hancock is an also ran on 6%. Despite appearing to be in the red zone under the new rules without enough backers to qualify, the teams around Harper, McVey, Stewart, Leadsom and Gyimah all insist they have the requisite 8 MPs backing them in order to qualify. Not sure why now that the PM has resigned why they not come forward and made their names public… they will of course have only themselves to blame for their humiliation if it turns out on Monday evening they were not telling the truth…