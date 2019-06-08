Constituency Chairman Asks Grieve to Apply for Re-Adoption

The Chairman of the Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association, Jackson Ng has written to Dominic Grieve

As the Chairman of Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association, I understand that there are feelings of disappointment, anger and frustration from many of our membership. Therefore, following this evening’s Special General Meeting and on behalf of our Executive Council, I have immediately written to our MP Dominic Grieve QC to formally request that he now submits a written application to us to seek his re-adoption as our Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election expected in 2022.

This is usually a formality, not sure it will be this time…

June 8, 2019 at 8:20 am

