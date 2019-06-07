YouGov To Prompt For Brexit Party In Future Polls

YouGov have today confirmed that they will prompt for the Brexit Party in future polls, including their latest published poll putting Nigel Farage’s outfit ahead by 6%. They’ll also be prompting for the Greens, who remain on single figures…

Supporters were aghast last week to discover that they were not being prompted for by one of the most respected pollsters in the country. A bombshell YouGov poll for The Times put the LibDems in first place, Brexit Party in second, and Tory and Labour Parties as runners up, despite the Brexit Party not being prompted. The differences are small, but a prompted Brexit Party clearly does better…