Sam Gymah surprised most in Westminster by jumping into the Tory Leadership race last weekend attempting to ‘broaden the debate’. Where has Guido heard that one before…

Now he has secured his first public backer, Tory favourite Dominic Grieve. Just one public backer still puts him in last place of Guido’s list, and seven MPs away from the nomination threshold. He claims that he has others supporters who have just not publicised their support. Sam tells Guido that on top of Grieve, “[Guto] Bebb and [Great British Hero Phillip] Lee are among my supporters.” He’s fishing in a very small second referendum pool…]

View the full list here: order-order.com/backers

UPDATE: Philip Lee has publicly confirmed his and Guto Bebb’s support now too, meaning in terms of public declarations Sam has leapfrogged Andrea Leadsom into last place but one…