Theresa May has exchanged letters with the Vice Chairmen of the 1922 Committee confirming she is no longer the leader of the Conservative Party. She led the party from 11 July 2016 until this afternoon – a period of two years, ten months, and twenty seven days. Despite no longer leading her party, Theresa May remains as Prime Minister until a new party leader is in place – currently scheduled for 22nd July…

