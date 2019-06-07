Labour Win Peterborough By Election

Labour held on, scraping just 683 more votes than the Brexit Party. The Tories outperformed expectations and clung on to over 7,000 of their voters. Rumblings throughout the day that the Labour Party’s ground operation was far more sophisticated than the Brexit Party’s have been borne out, with much of the blame falling on the lack of a solid Brexit Party ‘Get Out The Vote’ operation which Farage candidly admitted was due to a lack of data. Brexit Party campaigners were said to be milling about with leaflets while Labour Party campaigners were knocking up known voters…

Peterborough has swapped a convicted criminal for someone with serious questions to answer over her attitude towards Jewish people. Lovely.

There are some echoes of Eastleigh in 2013; when another by-election was called after an MP was sent to prison in circumstances relating to a driving offence and a bullish insurgent UKIP came second to a deeply unpopular party which would have lost the seat if it weren’t for a divided vote on the right. The message for the Tories is that if they don’t deliver Brexit they will usher in a Corbyn government…

UPDATE: Stewart Jackson, the former Tory MP for Peterborough responds “This is true. No Brexit on October 31st. No Conservative Party.”