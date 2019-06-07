Who’s Backing Who: Friday Update

Some movement today but the pattern has stayed the same. Boris is ahead while a few gains have been made by Gove, Hunt, Sam Gymah, and Andrea Leadsom.

Guido can reveal this afternoon that Chloe Smith (who entered parliament in a competitive by-election) today joined another by election veteran, Caroline Johnson, in backing Boris. Chloe told Guido why she went for BoJo…

“Our democracy deserves energy and enthusiasm at the top and someone able to reach out to the whole country. Our party needs a candidate able to listen and reach out in marginal seats.”

People will feel freer to state their position now that the Prime Minister has stepped down as Party Leader, even so Guido doesn’t expect the graph to result in a shift in positions too much over the weekend…