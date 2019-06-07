Another Party Leader Resigns

Guido has reported on the Lib Dem, Tory, and UKIP leadership races that are all concurrently rumbling on but today another party joined the fray: a minor anti-Brexit party called ‘Renew’ has seen its leader abruptly resign this morning and be replaced by a former Conservative MEP. This comes as ‘Renew’ finished in thirteenth place in the Peterborough by-election behind the Monster Raving Loony Party and a man dressed as Elmo…

Outgoing leader Annabel Mullin had stood as a Change UK candidate in the European Elections after an electoral pact between the two fledgling parties and lost badly. Former MEP Julie Girling has now been installed as interim leader before a contest is organised. Some say People’s Vote rebels within Labour had been preparing to make a move against Corbyn after a Peterborough loss, but seemingly Labour now is the only party without a Leadership crisis…