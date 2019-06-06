Who’s Backing Who: Minimal Progress

Guido’s list is holding steady this morning with just one new high profile backer has announced this morning, DCMS Committee Chair Damian Collins has declared for Boris, becoming the second Select Committee chair to join his column in two days, having yesterday secured the backing of Defence Committee Chair Julian Lewis. 55% of the Parliamentary Party has now declared. Guido hears there are unlikely to be many more announcements until the Prime Minister formally steps down as Party Leader tomorrow. Some are holding back out of respect…

