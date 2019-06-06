Carole’s Obsession

Carole Cadwalladr is tweeting about Guido’s lawyer having another client, Cambridge Analytica. This is evidence of something she has yet to explain. She goes on

“Guido’s obsession with me … has been out of all proportion. So what, right? It’s just a poisonous right-wing blog. Who cares? Except, it’s not. It’s a cornerstone of the right-wing propaganda machine that dresses up disinformation as “journalism”

We’re not the ones who have had to make endless corrections on this subject though are we, Carole?

As for being obsessed, a quick scroll though a few months tweets form Carole and you’ll see who is obsessed. Next time she wants to injunct Channel 4, Guido recommends she use Donal Blaney’s firm, he tends to win…