Who’s Backing Who: Little Changed

As of this evening Boris still holds a convincing lead ahead of Michael Gove followed by Jeremy Hunt and Dom Raab – the leading pack’s positions are unchanged. With just five days until nominations close, just over half the Parliamentary Party have declared.

Guido hears that some MPs are holding back their public endorsements until the Prime Minister has formally stepped down as Party Leader, meaning the candidates with fewer than eight public endorsements are adamant that they have the numbers to survive the nomination process. Guido has been in touch today with all of the tail end candidates’ teams, except for Rory. All insist they are not dropping out and will have the required 8 backers by Monday morning. Guido expects a busy weekend…

June 5, 2019 at 5:12 pm

