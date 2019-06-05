Who’s Backing Who: Expect More Candidates to Drop Out

Overnight Boris picked up a few more MP backers after his pitch to the One Nation caucus of centrist Tories; Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick, Oliver Dowden. The ’22s new rules put the ambitions of Mark Harper, Esther McVey, Rory Stewart, Andrea Leadsom and Sam Gyimah in jeopardy. Those without 8 backers will not go forward. Gyimah has not yet got one single MP public backing him.

Guido would have thought a few more might drop out today rather than linger on embarrassingly. Self awareness not always a part of a typical MP’s personality.

View the full list here: order-order.com/backers

