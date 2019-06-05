Trump: NHS is Not Part of Trade

Labour is trying to claim that the NHS will be sold to US corporations if a free trade deal is done with the US. It won’t and Trump has made clear that it is not even on the agenda. The NHS has been in Tory hands for most of it’s 70 year life. Spending on the NHS has risen ahead of inflation. “Save the NHS” is a tried and tested line from Labour, updated for Brexit. Still bollocks.
