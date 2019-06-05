Raab Backer is Conflicted Claim Rivals

The Conservative Party Board met yesterday afternoon to approve the new leadership contest rules and decided to appoint one of the few MPs on the Board, Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown, as the election’s Accounting Officer, who will be in charge of checking election spending. This is despite, according to rival campaigns, Clifton Brown being a heavily involved core member of Team Raab. He was one of the three knights of the shire who backed Raab from the off; Sir Henry Bellingham, Sir Hugo Swire, and Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown. All three are said to be expecting to finally reach ministerial heights under PM Raab. Guido hears Clifton Brown failed to declare his interest during the meeting…

Other campaigns are moaning about it. None have made a formal complaint.

Tags:
People:
June 5, 2019 at 3:24 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day is from Rachel Riley on Corbyn’s Jewish Problems:

“You’ve got to hand it to Corbyn, if we had have rolled over for Hitler back then, Labour wouldn’t be having all these problems with Jews right now.”

We Should Have Appeased Hitler and Disarmed DURING WW2, Corbyn Argued

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp
Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch