Raab Backer is Conflicted Claim Rivals

The Conservative Party Board met yesterday afternoon to approve the new leadership contest rules and decided to appoint one of the few MPs on the Board, Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown, as the election’s Accounting Officer, who will be in charge of checking election spending. This is despite, according to rival campaigns, Clifton Brown being a heavily involved core member of Team Raab. He was one of the three knights of the shire who backed Raab from the off; Sir Henry Bellingham, Sir Hugo Swire, and Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown. All three are said to be expecting to finally reach ministerial heights under PM Raab. Guido hears Clifton Brown failed to declare his interest during the meeting…

Other campaigns are moaning about it. None have made a formal complaint.