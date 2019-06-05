PMQs: Who’s Asking The Questions?

While the PM and Leader of the Opposition are busying themselves with D-Day commemorations, PMQs becomes DPMQs with de-facto Deputy Prime Minister Liddington facing Labour’s Rebecca Long Bailey who replaces usual stand in Emily Thornberry. Word on the street is that the Shadow Foreign Sec is being made to sit it out after failing to toe the line on Brexit…

Q1 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) (Con)

Q2 Mr Marcus Fysh (Yeovil) (Con)

Q3 Laura Pidcock (North West Durham) (Lab)

Q4 Mr Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) (Con)

Q5 David T. C. Davies (Monmouth) (Con)

Q6 Mark Pawsey (Rugby) (Con)

Q7 Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central) (Lab)

Q8 Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich) (Lab)

Q9 Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith) (Lab)

Q10 Chris Green (Bolton West) (Con)

Q11 Robert Courts (Witney) (Con)

Q12 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Lab)

Q13 Rachael Maskell (York Central) (Lab)

Q14 Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East) (Lab)