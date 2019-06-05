Mark Harper Launches Campaign Website

Underdog contender and former Chief Whip Mark Harper is pushing ahead with his leadership campaign. Despite Guido’s list of public declarations showing him still being two MPs away from securing a place in the race, his team are adamant in private that he has the numbers to secure the new higher threshold for nomination. Today he is launching his flashy new campaign website…

The website accompanies the launch video Harper released last week. Currently in seventh place behind Matt Hancock, he’s not last but has quite a way to go…